Nicki Minaj Congratulates Rihanna on Pregnancy, Super Bowl Performance / 02.18.2023

Nicki Minaj has lots of love for Rihanna.

Days after she slayed the Super Bowl stage and revealed that she is expecting her second child, Rihanna received praise from her “Fly” collaborator, who returned to Instagram to congratulate RiRi on all her blessings.

Nicki left a comment on a photo of Rihanna and her baby boy from her British Vogue cover shoot.

“A lil pretty boy already. Congratulations on the new bundle of joy, Queen,” Nicki wrote.

She also gave Rihanna props on her epic halftime performance, which was the second-most watched show in Super Bowl history. “Bodied Super Bowl,” she wrote alongside a kissy face emoji.

.@NickiMinaj shows love to Rihanna’s super bowl performance & her son! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lO2fhmZu1P — Nicki Minaj Access 🦄 (@AccessMinaj) February 18, 2023

Back when Rihanna announced her first pregnancy in January 2021, Nicki was among the first to congratulate her.

“Today is a very special day because the queen is pregnant,” she told fans on Instagram Live, while admitting that she “felt so emotional” as a fan of the “Diamonds” singer.

“I finally saw what it feels like to feel overjoyed or emotional for somebody else, ’cause you know what they’ve put in, how much they’ve done for us,” she added. “You give up so much and yes, the reward is amazing, so when the universe starts giving that back to you in the form of these kinds of gifts, it’s emotional. So that’s incredible, happy for both Rih and Rocky.”

After a social media hiatus, Nicki returned to Instagram on Friday to share her remix to Machel Montano and Destra’s “Shake the Place,” which was released to celebrate Trinidad Carnival.

She also told fans that they can expect more from her soon. “we’ll talk soon, barbz. Promise. Love you,” she wrote in her caption.