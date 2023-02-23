News Charles Sykes/Getty Images Iggy Azalea Reveals Strangest OnlyFans Requests / 02.23.2023

Iggy Azalea is making some creepy OnlyFans wishes come true.

The Aussie rapper appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Wednesday where she revealed some of the bizarre asks she has received from her subscribers since joining the adult content subscription service.

While playing a game of “Truth or Touch Up,” host Andy Cohen asked her to share the “oddest ask one of her OnlyFans subscribers has requested.”

“Men pay me to tell them that they’re pieces of shit,” revealed Iggy, while admitting that she doesn’t mind granting the kinky requests. “I actually love it.”

One subscriber paid her $600 to send a voice note that asked her to insult him while denying him sex, while others have paid hundreds of dollars just to hear her degrade them.

Last month, Iggy launched her official OnlyFans page where she has been sharing uncensored content as part of her “Hotter Than Hell” mixed media project. She has not revealed her earnings, but she did shut down a claim that she made over $300,000 in the first 24 hours.

“I won’t share what I make on OF, in the same way I didn’t share what I earned selling my music catalog,” she said. “Amounts being reported don’t come from a valid source.”

During the “WWHL” segment, she was also asked if Nicki Minaj or Cardi B is a better rapper, but she refused to answer. “I just don’t want to start drama. I have an opinion,” said Iggy.

Earlier this week, Iggy opened up about her breakup with her ex Playboi Carti. “We had a volatile relationship and you know that, you’re not an idiot. You know when something’s not working,” she told Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low with EmRata” podcast.