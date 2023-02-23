Iggy Azalea

Charles Sykes/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea Reveals Strangest OnlyFans Requests

By Devin
  /  02.23.2023

Iggy Azalea is making some creepy OnlyFans wishes come true.

The Aussie rapper appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Wednesday where she revealed some of the bizarre asks she has received from her subscribers since joining the adult content subscription service.

While playing a game of “Truth or Touch Up,” host Andy Cohen asked her to share the “oddest ask one of her OnlyFans subscribers has requested.”

“Men pay me to tell them that they’re pieces of shit,” revealed Iggy, while admitting that she doesn’t mind granting the kinky requests. “I actually love it.”

One subscriber paid her $600 to send a voice note that asked her to insult him while denying him sex, while others have paid hundreds of dollars just to hear her degrade them.

Last month, Iggy launched her official OnlyFans page where she has been sharing uncensored content as part of her “Hotter Than Hell” mixed media project. She has not revealed her earnings, but she did shut down a claim that she made over $300,000 in the first 24 hours.

“I won’t share what I make on OF, in the same way I didn’t share what I earned selling my music catalog,” she said. “Amounts being reported don’t come from a valid source.”

During the “WWHL” segment, she was also asked if Nicki Minaj or Cardi B is a better rapper, but she refused to answer. “I just don’t want to start drama. I have an opinion,” said Iggy.

Earlier this week, Iggy opened up about her breakup with her ex Playboi Carti. “We had a volatile relationship and you know that, you’re not an idiot. You know when something’s not working,” she told Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low with EmRata” podcast.

News
Iggy Azalea

TRENDING

Iggy Azalea Poses in Her Underwear and Big Red Boots

The “Fancy” rapper is joining fashion’s latest trend.
By Devin
02.16.2023
News

Blueface Responds to Chris Brown After Being Called Out for Domestic Violence

Chris brought up other celebrities, claiming he’s been treated unfairly.
By Devin
02.17.2023
News

Nicki Minaj Congratulates Rihanna on Pregnancy, Super Bowl Performance

The rap queen returned to Instagram to show love.
By Devin
02.18.2023
News

T.I. Responds After Boosie Badazz Calls Him a 'Rat'

Boosie accused him of snitching and canceled their collaborative album.
By Devin
02.21.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories