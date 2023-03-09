Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd

Rae Sremmurd Drops New Single 'Tanisha (Pump That)'

  03.09.2023

Pump it up.

With a month until SremmLife 4 drops, Rae Sremmurd gets the party started with their latest single “Tanisha (Pump That).” Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee bring the feel-good vibes as they serenade the ladies on the Pharrell and Mike WiLL Made-It-produced bop.

“Tanisha, she like Matsuhisa / But she don’t mind getting down either / As long as you got Sativa,” Swae sings on the melodic hook.

Sremm4Life, the long-awaited fourth installment in the SremmLife series, arrives April 7. Leading up to the album’s release, the duo dropped a series of tracks including “Sucka Or Sum,” “Torpedo,” “Denial,” and “Community D**k” with Flo Milli.

This marks the fourth chapter in the SremmLife series, which began in 2015. It was followed by 2016’s SremmLife 2 and 2018’s triple album SR3MM.

