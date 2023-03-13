Young Thug

Young Thug Resurfaces in Prison Photo, Shows Off Physical Transformation

By Devin
  03.13.2023

Young Thug remains behind bars as he awaits trial in the YSL RICO case, but he appears to be in good spirits and in good shape.

Over the weekend, he resurfaced in a new photo posted by his sister, Dolly White. Thug is all smiles while showing off his physical transformation, flexing his muscles during a video call.

“My Heart,” Dolly captioned a photo of her screen.

Thug, who has been in prison since his arrest in May 2022, has apparently been passing the time by working out.

Jury selection in the YSL trial began in early January, but could take several months. Another 300 jurors are being summoned for March 17 and the trial may not begin until later this year.

Thug’s frequent collaborator Metro Boomin recently spoke with Thug and shared an update.

“Talked to [Thug] today and jus know when he touchdown the whole [Earth] gon feel it,” the producer wrote in an Instagram Story.

According to a recent report, Gunna is looking to exit his deal with Thug’s label amid his plea deal and snitching allegations. DJ Akademiks claimed that there is “turmoil and strife” within the YSL camp and that Gunna could release his next album on Atlantic Records.

Young Thug

