Gunna Says He 'Ain't Going Nowhere' Amid Rumored Fallout With YSL

Gunna is breaking his silence.

The Atlanta rapper is addressing the rumors surrounding his relationship with YSL on a new song snippet.

In a since-expired Instagram Story, which was posted by Gunna’s friend Brittany Reshun, Gunna appears to deny that he’s cutting ties with Young Thug’s label amid the ongoing RICO trial.

“Heard the rumors said I’m packing up and flying out / We ain’t goin’ nowhere / I’m staying here, gone fight it out,” he raps on the melodic track. “I meant like f**k it / Let’s just give these ni**as dark clouds / Been gone for months and I just keep on seein’ these dark clouds.”

Gunna was released from prison in December after entering a negotiated plea, known as an Alford plea, in which he pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge. However, he continues to face accusations of snitching.

Last month, DJ Akademiks claimed that Gunna was looking to exit his deal with YSL because the relationship had become strained and that he would release his next project on Atlantic Records, which houses YSL and 300 Entertainment.

“From what I’m hearing from the label side, a lot of people believe that Gunna is going to be seeking to leave YSL just because the relationship is fractured,” said Akademiks. “It’s just no way you go through this and come out on the other side.”

Gunna reportedly has an album ready for release where he will be “discussing a bunch of sh*t,” but he’s been waiting to see how things play out with Young Thug, who is facing serious jail time.

Gunna is among eight defendants, including Thug’s brother Unfoonk, who took a plea deal in the months leading up to trial. Jury selection is ongoing in the trial, which may not begin until later this year.