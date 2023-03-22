New Music Hit-Boy and Nas Team Up on 'The Tide' / 03.22.2023

Hit-Boy and Nas are back with another one.

The dynamic duo reunites on its latest collaboration “The Tide” off Hit-Boy’s new album Surf or Drown, which drops Friday. Over a soulful sample, Hit pays homage to Takeoff and PnB Rock, while Nas shouts out his children.

“All I gotta do is keeping moving immensely / If I go today, I live through Knight and Destiny,” he raps before the beat switches up.

The track arrives alongside a video, which finds them rapping in an art museum, with a cameo from Hit-Boy’s son.

In addition to Nas, Surf or Drown features Curren$y, Dom Kennedy, and James Fauntleroy. Hit-Boy also teams up with Alchemist on the previously-released “Slipping Into Darkness” on which he calls out his fellow producers.

“It’s some other vibes on there I feel like people gon’ rock with. It’s not all… soul chops and sh*t, it’s like modern sounds, it’s everything, it’s a world to come into,” he told Elliott Wilson during a Twitter Spaces chat.

Hit-Boy and Nas are also working on King’s Disease IV, the fourth installment in the Grammy-winning series. 50 Cent recently revealed that he will be featured on the album.