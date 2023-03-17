News Hit-Boy Reveals Tracklist for New Album 'Surf or Drown' / 03.17.2023

The hits keep coming.

Hot on the heels of his album with Musiq Soulchild, Hit-Boy has announced that his surprise album Surf or Drown will drop next week.

He revealed the cover art and tracklist for the 11-song set, which features his frequent collaborators including Nas, Curren$y, Dom Kennedy, and James Fauntleroy. He teams up with Alchemist on the previously-released “Slipping Into Darkness” on which he calls out his fellow producers.

“It’s some other vibes on there I feel like people gon’ rock with. It’s not all… soul chops and sh*t, it’s like modern sounds, it’s everything, it’s a world to come into,” he told Elliott Wilson during a Twitter Spaces chat, per HipHop-N-More.

Just last week, the prolific producer dropped his collaborative album with Musiq Soulchild, Victims & Villains.

Surf or Drown arrives March 24. See the tracklist below.

Surf or Drown Tracklist

1. “Big Hit Intro”

2. “The Tide” feat. Nas

3. “State Champ” feat. Dom Kennedy and Jay 305

4. “Corsa” feat. Dom Kennedy

5. “Tony Fontana III” feat. Curren$y

6. “Just Ask” feat. Spank Nitti James

7. “Nu.Wav” feat. Devin Morrison

8. “Slipping Into Darkness” feat. Alchemist

9. “2 Certified” feat. Avelino

10. “MTR” feat. James Fauntleroy

11. “Composure Pt. 2”