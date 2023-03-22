News Maury Phillips/Getty Images NBA YoungBoy Reveals Release Date, Cover Art for New Album 'Don't Try This at Home' / 03.22.2023

NBA YoungBoy shows no signs of stopping.

Less than three months since releasing his last project, the prolific rapper has officially announced his next album Don’t Try This at Home. The 33-track set arrives April 21 via Motown Records.

In addition to the release date, he shared the cover art showing the F.G. Clark Activity Center in his hometown of Baton Rouge with the album title inscribed on the roof.

Leading up to its release, YoungBoy has been feeding fans with new music including “Next” and “Demon Party.”

Album: Don’t Try This At Home

Tracks: 33

In a recent interview with the “Rap Radar” podcast, the 23-year-old MC revealed that he won’t be holding back on the project. “I’ma be talking crazy on there,” he said. “I’ma show you Murda Man…but I’m lettin’ you know, though–don’t try this at home.”

In early January, the newly-married rapper dropped I Rest My Case, his first album since signing with Motown Records last year.

He released a total of six projects in 2022, four of which charted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. He capped off the year with his 21-song mixtape Lost Files, which followed The Last Slimeto, Realer 2, 3800 Degrees, Ma I Got a Family, and a collaborative album with DaBaby, Better than You.