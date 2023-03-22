NBA YoungBoy

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

NBA YoungBoy Reveals Release Date, Cover Art for New Album 'Don't Try This at Home'

By Devin
  /  03.22.2023

NBA YoungBoy shows no signs of stopping.

Less than three months since releasing his last project, the prolific rapper has officially announced his next album Don’t Try This at Home. The 33-track set arrives April 21 via Motown Records.

In addition to the release date, he shared the cover art showing the F.G. Clark Activity Center in his hometown of Baton Rouge with the album title inscribed on the roof.

Leading up to its release, YoungBoy has been feeding fans with new music including “Next” and “Demon Party.”

In a recent interview with the “Rap Radar” podcast, the 23-year-old MC revealed that he won’t be holding back on the project. “I’ma be talking crazy on there,” he said. “I’ma show you Murda Man…but I’m lettin’ you know, though–don’t try this at home.”

In early January, the newly-married rapper dropped I Rest My Case, his first album since signing with Motown Records last year.

He released a total of six projects in 2022, four of which charted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. He capped off the year with his 21-song mixtape Lost Files, which followed The Last Slimeto, Realer 2, 3800 Degrees, Ma I Got a Family, and a collaborative album with DaBaby, Better than You.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NBA YoungBoy Is Becoming a Mormon

By Devin
  /  02.01.2023

Kodak Black and NBA YoungBoy Squash Beef

By Devin
  /  01.12.2023
View More
News
NBA YoungBoy

TRENDING
News

Chlöe Bailey Breaks the Internet with 'Swarm' Sex Scene

The graphic scene with Damson Idris has social media abuzz.
By Devin
03.17.2023
News

6ix9ine Brutally Beaten During Attack at Gym

He was rushed to the hospital for his injuries.
By Devin
03.22.2023
News

Lil Nas X Responds After Saweetie Says He's Her Celebrity Crush

“Goodbye LGBT community,” he joked.
By Devin
03.21.2023
News

Young Thug Resurfaces in Prison Photo, Shows Off Physical Transformation

Thug flexed his muscles during a video call with his sister.
By Devin
03.13.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories