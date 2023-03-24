News Corey Nickols/Getty Images Chlöe Bailey Responds to Backlash Over 'Swarm' Sex Scene / 03.24.2023

Chlöe Bailey is unbothered by the backlash over her “Swarm” sex scene.

The singer-actress nearly broke the internet with her intimate scene with Damson Idris in Donald Glover’s Prime Video series, which shocked some viewers. During her visit to “Big Boy’s Neighborhood,” Beyoncé’s 24-year-old protégée responded to the controversy by defending her artistic freedom.

“I’m an actress and I feel like it’s about art,” said Chlöe. “When I first received the script, I was just like [gasp]! It was just insane and gorgeous and I think people are forgetting the plot of that scene. It’s not about seeing me in the mirror of that scene. But I think because it’s me doing it, that’s what kinda makes it blow out of proportion. But I’m barely seen for two seconds in that.”

In the first few minutes of the first episode, Chlöe’s character Marissa and her boyfriend Khalid (Idris) are seen having sex while Dominique Fishback’s Dre watches through an open door. The clip went viral as fans shared their surprised reactions, while others criticized Chlöe’s decision to participate in the racy scene.

“I’m an actress. I was doing my job and I think people gotta kinda remember I’m an adult and I’m an artist,” added Chlöe, noting that she didn’t reveal anything that she hasn’t before. “Nothing was seen that they haven’t seen from me. You didn’t see nipple, you didn’t see there, nothing.”

Big Boy asked if her co-star Damson Idris received the same backlash. “I don’t think so because he’s a man,” she responded.

In an interview with Bryhana on Power 106, Chlöe also addressed the controversy over her Chris Brown-assisted single “How Does It Feel.” When the collaboration was announced, former 3LW member Kiely Williams criticized Chlöe’s choice to collaborate with Chris by bringing up his history with Rihanna.

“I just let the music speak for itself,” said Chlöe. “Once the song came out, people enjoyed it. That’s what I just continue to do.”

Chlöe is not letting her critics get her down. She is set to release her debut album In Pieces next Friday featuring appearances from Future and Missy Elliott.