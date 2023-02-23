New Music Chlöe Bailey and Chris Brown Team Up on 'How Does It Feel' / 02.23.2023

It’s been a big week for Chris Brown. After teaming up with Jack Harlow in the “Psychic” video, he links with Chlöe Bailey on their much-anticipated collaboration “How Does It Feel.”

The sizzling duet, produced by Hitmaka and co-written by Rahky, finds the two putting their chemistry on display over a sample of Usher’s Confessions classic “Throwback.”

“I gave you more than you wanted / I gave you more than you needed / So tell me how does it feel to lose the one you believe in?” Chlöe sings.

Ahead of the song’s release, Chris penned a heartfelt tribute to his collaborator. “You are a beautiful soul… TAKE OVER THE WORLD SHAWTY and DONT LOOK BACK!” he wrote. “YOU ARE A QUEEN! DONT LET NOBODY TELL YOU NO DIFFERENT! You followed your dreams and now the universe is fulfilling that manifestation.”

But the song’s release didn’t come without controversy. After the collaboration was announced, former 3LW member Kiely Williams criticized Chris by bringing up his history with Rihanna, prompting him to clap back.

IN PIECES 3.31.23 🫀 my tears are like the water.

my heart is like the sun.

through chaos, beauty grows.

there’s power in my pain. pic.twitter.com/NwqiLkKKSq — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) February 20, 2023

“How Does It Feel” is set to appear on Chlöe’s upcoming debut In Pieces, which drops March 31. The album has already spawned a series of singles including “For the Night” with Latto, “Surprise,” “Treat Me,” and her Murda Beatz-produced hit “Have Mercy.”

Fans can also expect some surprise collaborations. “There are a lot of exciting features and collaborations to look forward to. I cannot wait to say more and put it into the world,” she told Complex.