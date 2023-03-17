Chloe Bailey attends Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Chlöe Bailey Breaks the Internet with 'Swarm' Sex Scene

By Devin
  /  03.17.2023

Chlöe Bailey has the internet shook with her shocking sex scene.

The singer’s new drama “Swarm” premiered on Prime Video on Friday. The psychological horror series, created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), a fan whose obsession with a Beyoncé-like pop star takes a dark turn.

In the first few minutes of the first episode, Fishback’s Dre watches through an open door as her sister Marissa (Bailey) and her boyfriend Khalid (Damson Idris) have sex. When Khalid notices Dre is watching, he smiles and nods at her.

Fans swarmed Twitter to share their reactions and memes after watching Bailey’s graphic sex scene with Idris.

“Damson Idris is shooting such scenes with Chloe Bailey and going home to Lori Harvey ??” tweeted one person, acknowledging Idris’ real-life relationship with Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, while another said that Idris was “living my dreams.”

During an interview with Deadline, Chlöe admitted she was “scared” about filming the intimate scene, but Damson made her feel comfortable.

“As open and liberal as I am about my body, I was very scared because I haven’t had that many partners,” she said. “I’m not like that sexual and open. Damson made it really comfortable. There were limited people on set. It was a closed set.”

She continued, “We literally had a bouncy ball in between us, and you know, we were making a joke out of it, so it took all of the nervousness away from that. I have to give a lot of kudos to him as a man for making me, as a woman, feel comfortable literally being raw and naked.”

Chlöe, whose debut album In Pieces drops March 31, continues to make waves in Hollywood. The former “Grown-ish” star leads the cast of Peacock’s upcoming choir comedy Praise This and stars alongside Russell Crowe in the supernatural horror thriller The Georgetown Project.

News
Chloe Bailey

TRENDING
News

Young Thug Resurfaces in Prison Photo, Shows Off Physical Transformation

Thug flexed his muscles during a video call with his sister.
By Devin
03.13.2023
News

Chlöe Bailey Breaks the Internet with 'Swarm' Sex Scene

The graphic scene with Damson Idris has social media abuzz.
By Devin
03.17.2023
News

Summer Walker Slams Lil Uzi Vert Over Satanic Lyrics

“Really nothing funny or cute about it.”
By Devin
03.07.2023
News

Ciara Responds to 'Selective Outrage' Over Naked Oscars Party Dress

She addressed the backlash in a hilarious TikTok video.
By Devin
03.16.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories