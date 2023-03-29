Music Videos Wizkid Drops 'Money & Love' Video / 03.29.2023

Big Wiz is back.

Wizkid drops off his latest visual for “Money & Love” off last year’s More Love, Less Ego album.

In the DK-directed clip, the Nigerian superstar is surrounded by beautiful women and cars including a fleet of red and white Ferraris. A shirtless Wiz also shows off his artistic talents, painting his muse on a rooftop before revealing his masterpiece.

He previously released a visualizer for the song, which can be found on More Love, Less Ego. The album, which dropped in November, features appearances from Don Tolliver, Shenseea, Skepta, Skillibeng, and Ayra Starr.

Wizkid was set to kick off his North American tour this month, but it has been delayed until the fall due to “unforeseen logistical circumstances.” In the meantime, you can catch him performing at ESSENCE Festival this summer.