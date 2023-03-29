Wizkid

Wizkid Drops 'Money & Love' Video

By Devin
  /  03.29.2023

Big Wiz is back.

Wizkid drops off his latest visual for “Money & Love” off last year’s More Love, Less Ego album.

In the DK-directed clip, the Nigerian superstar is surrounded by beautiful women and cars including a fleet of red and white Ferraris. A shirtless Wiz also shows off his artistic talents, painting his muse on a rooftop before revealing his masterpiece.

He previously released a visualizer for the song, which can be found on More Love, Less Ego. The album, which dropped in November, features appearances from Don Tolliver, Shenseea, Skepta, Skillibeng, and Ayra Starr.

Wizkid was set to kick off his North American tour this month, but it has been delayed until the fall due to “unforeseen logistical circumstances.” In the meantime, you can catch him performing at ESSENCE Festival this summer.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Wizkid Teases Tour with Davido

By Devin
  /  01.18.2023

Stream Wizkid's New Album 'More Love, Less Ego'

By Devin
  /  11.10.2022
View More
Music Videos
WizKid

TRENDING
News

Lil Wayne Disputes Internet Claims of His Net Worth

“I don’t have a cent close to that,” he said of his reported fortune.
By Devin
03.27.2023
News

Bow Wow Blasts Jermaine Dupri, Claims He Tried to Keep His Publishing

He once again discredited the So So Def producer’s involvement in his career.
By Devin
03.27.2023
News

Young Thug's Sister, Angela Grier, Dies

Her family mourned the loss on social media.
By Devin
03.27.2023
News

6ix9ine Resurfaces in Cuba After Gym Beatdown

The rapper is back on his feet after he was hospitalized.
By Devin
03.28.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories