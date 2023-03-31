Rafael Medina, Jr., Octavious Medina, and Anthony Maldonado

6ix9ine Assault Suspects Arrested

By Devin
  /  03.31.2023

The men who allegedly attacked 6ix9ine at a gym have been arrested.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Rafael Medina, Jr., Octavious Medina, and Anthony Maldonado were taken into custody for assaulting and robbing the New York rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez. The suspects were booked into Palm Beach County Jail on Thursday evening and are scheduled to appear in court today.

The three men are accused of assaulting Tekashi inside a sauna at an LA Fitness in Lake Worth Beach, Fla. on March 21. Video footage shows the attackers entering the gym before viciously beating 6ix9ine, leaving him bloodied on the floor.

6ix9ine was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to his jaw, ribs, and back. The gym’s staff reportedly locked the rapper in a room after the attack, saving him from an even worse beatdown.

It’s unclear if the suspects have any connection with the Nine Trey gang members Tekashi testified against during his racketeering trial. 6ix9ine did not have security with him at the time of the ambush, but his attorney plans to speak with the feds and get him protection to prevent a future incident.

In the wake of the beatdown, Tekashi resurfaced in Cuba. He appeared to be in good spirits while hiking through the hills. He has not spoken out since the attack.

News
6ix9ine

TRENDING
News

Lil Wayne Disputes Internet Claims of His Net Worth

“I don’t have a cent close to that,” he said of his reported fortune.
By Devin
03.27.2023
News

Bow Wow Blasts Jermaine Dupri, Claims He Tried to Keep His Publishing

He once again discredited the So So Def producer’s involvement in his career.
By Devin
03.27.2023
News

Chlöe Bailey Addresses Quavo Dating Rumors

She spilled the “tea” during an interview with Latto.
By Devin
03.30.2023
News

6ix9ine Resurfaces in Cuba After Gym Beatdown

The rapper is back on his feet after he was hospitalized.
By Devin
03.28.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories