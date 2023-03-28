News Johnny Nunez/Getty Images 6ix9ine Resurfaces in Cuba After Gym Beatdown / 03.28.2023

6ix9ine is back on his feet after his brutal gym attack.

The rapper resurfaced in Cuba this week, a week after he was jumped by a group of men. A clip circulating on social media shows the “Trollz” rapper out in nature while hiking through the hills of Pinar del Río. He appeared to be in good spirits and without injury, wearing a hat and unbuttoned shirt as he climbed up a hill and spoke in Spanish.

6ix9ine having the time of his life in Cuba after the jumping incident pic.twitter.com/zUWEDCGYGj — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 27, 2023

It just a week ago when Tekashi was jumped inside a sauna at an LA Fitness in South Florida. Video footage shows him on the floor while a man kicks him and pulls him by the hair and another films on his phone.

After the gym staff called 911, 6ix9ine was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to his jaw, ribs, and back. The gym’s quick-thinking staff reportedly locked the rapper in a room after the attack, saving him from an even worse beatdown.

Video of 6ix9ine getting jumped at LA Fitness pic.twitter.com/b1uZyKanGN — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 22, 2023

6ix9ine did not have security with him at the time of the ambush. He has reportedly been going out in public without his hired bodyguards over the last year without issue and doesn’t plan on letting the incident change the way he lives.

However, his attorney plans to speak with the feds and get him protection to prevent a future incident. It’s unclear if the attack was connected to Tekashi’s cooperation with the government.

A police investigation is ongoing. Tekashi’s bodyguard Bam-Bam has denied rumors that he was the one who orchestrated 69’s beatdown. He even challenged his attackers to a fight, offering $10,000 if they win or even worse if they lose.