News Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Lauren London Shares Emotional Tribute to Nipsey Hussle 4 Years After His Death / 03.31.2023

It’s been four years since Nipsey Hussle passed.

On the anniversary of his death on Friday (March 31), Lauren London took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to her late boyfriend, which has become an annual tradition.

“I hold my breath all of March knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned,” she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Nipsey from his 2018 Rap-Up photo shoot. “Holding on to ancient wisdom but the pain is the pain and nothing was ever the same…”

She added, “Eternal Being Ermias Asghedom I Love You.”

London, who shares a 6-year-old son Kross with Nipsey, also shared a sacred writing from the Baha’i faith about how the soul continues to progress after death.

During an interview with Angie Martinez’s IRL Podcast last year, the 38-year-old actress reflected on Nipsey’s tragic death and the “surreal” moment attending his memorial service at L.A.’s Staples Center in April 2019.

“I can honestly say God was carrying me through out, that wasn’t me. That was all God,” said London. “‘Cause there was no way… I didn’t even want to get dressed. I was gonna wear sweats.”

She also credited Diddy for helping her find the strength she needed to pull through that tough moment. “Puff pulled me aside and was like, ‘Look, boo. You have showed everybody what it looks like to hold a man down and to love him. Now show them what it looks like when it all crumbles. That’s your responsibility,'” she recalled.

Nipsey was shot and killed outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. Last month, Eric Holder, the man convicted of killing Nipsey, was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison for murder.

The Marathon continues. A posthumous verse from the Crenshaw legend can be heard alongside Jeezy and Blxst on “Raised Different” off DJ Drama’s new album I’m Really Like That!, which was released Friday.