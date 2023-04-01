News Unique Nicole/Getty Images Chlöe Bailey Addresses Criticism Over Sexy Image / 04.01.2023

Chlöe Bailey is confronting her critics once again.

While promoting her debut album In Pieces, which dropped Friday, the “Have Mercy” singer was asked about the criticism she has received for her sexy image, which she introduced when she launched her solo career.

Chlöe, who rose to fame alongside her sister Halle as R&B duo Chlöe x Halle, received pushback from those who thought she was being too sexy with her photo shoots, music videos, and performances.

In an interview with People, Chlöe admits that the pressure got to her, especially when compared to her fellow female artists.

“I never understood it. I’d look at my peers and be like, ‘We’re all the same age. They’re showing as much as me, if not more. But if I do it, I’m ridiculed to the max,'” she recalled.

The negativity became so bad that she eventually deleted Twitter for a short time. “As much as I would see it and try to act like it didn’t affect or bother me, it would. I was starting to believe the lies that the trolls were saying online, and I started to look down on myself even more than what I already was doing with my own insecurities,” said Bailey. “Once I ignored it, I’ve been good.”

She was able to channel her experiences into her music. “I was really vulnerable, and I was like, ‘This project’s going to be about all types of heartbreak — not just with a romantic partner, but heartbreak with family and friends that you trusted and thought would always be there for you,'” she said. “Heartbreak within yourself when it’s hard to look in the mirror and tell yourself, ‘I love you,’ because you haven’t found that self-love yet.”

The 24-year-old singer-actress also recently faced scrutiny for her sex scene with Damson Idris in the Prime Video series “Swarm.”

“I’m an actress. I was doing my job and I think people gotta kinda remember I’m an adult and I’m an artist,” Chlöe said while addressing the backlash during her appearance on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood.” “Nothing was seen that they haven’t seen from me. You didn’t see nipple, you didn’t see there, nothing.”

Chlöe’s debut album In Pieces is out now featuring collaborations with Chris Brown, Future, and Missy Elliott.