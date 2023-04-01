New Music Getty Images Drake Samples Kim Kardashian on New Song 'Rescue Me' / 04.01.2023

Drake is stirring up controversy with his latest track.

On Friday night, October’s Very Own was a guest on the 100th episode of “The Fri Yiy Show” on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 where he premiered his new song “Rescue Me,” which he previously teased on Instagram.

“I need someone to be patient with me / Someone to get money with, not take it from me / They don’t even need to be as famous as me,” he sings on the BNYX-produced track. “Come and rescue me / Take me out the club, take me out the trap / Take me off the market, take me off the map.”

Midway through, the song features a soundbite of Kim Kardashian from the 2021 season finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” where she tells her mother Kris Jenner that she wants to divorce Kanye West.

“I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that,” says Kim.

It’s an interesting choice considering that there was speculation that Drake hooked up with Kim, which she has denied. The rumors were also a point of contention during Drake’s beef with Kanye.

During Ye’s appearance on “Drink Champs” in November 2021, he confirmed that Kim never slept with Drake, but accused Drake of suggesting otherwise. “You acted like you did,” he said. “It’s like somebody throwing a marble and hiding their hand.”

Drake could perform his controversial song for the first time at this weekend’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina. He is scheduled to join J. Cole and close out the festival on Sunday night.