News Prince Williams/Wireimage Drake Previews New Song Amid Canceled Lollapalooza Brazil Set / 03.26.2023

Drake is back with more vibes.

The rapper took to Instagram to preview a brand new song, produced by Working on Dying producer BNYX, which finds the Certified Lover Boy reflecting on what type of woman he wants.

“I need someone to be patient with me / Someone to get money with, not take it from me / They don’t even need to be as famous as me,” he raps. “But deep down, I think about you all day, mami / I know I’m a Pitbull, but dale, mami.”

BNYX reposted the clip while reflecting on the full circle moment. “I remember when I used to add the Drake acapellas to my beats to see if they was hard. Now look,” he tweeted.

I remember when I used to add the Drake acapellas to my beats to see if they was hard. Now look pic.twitter.com/wEBTfBpKkw — BNYX(r) (@BNYX) March 26, 2023

Drake previously hinted that he was working on new music. During his show at the Apollo in January, he told fans that he may drop another album this year.

“I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time none of those things are stopping making music for you, so I’ll be here for you for a little bit at least,” he said. “And I hope I can strike up more emotions for you, maybe this year. I might get bored and make another one, who knows!”

Drake was supposed to perform at Lollapalooza Brazil on Sunday, but dropped out just hours before he was set to take the stage due to sound and production issues.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Drake is without members of his sound and production team, essential to the realization of the Lollapalooza show in Sao Paulo,” read a statement on the festival’s Instagram account. “Drake was excited to perform for his fans in Brazil. Unfortunately, this is beyond his control. Sorry.”

Fans can catch him and 21 Savage on the road this summer on the “It’s All a Blur” tour, which kicks off June 16 in New Orleans.