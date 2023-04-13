Rick Ross and Meek Mill attend Rick Ross

Rick Ross Buys Meek Mill's Mansion for $4.2 Million

By Devin
  /  04.13.2023

Meek Mill has found a buyer for his house.

None other than Rick Ross plunked down $4.2 million in cash for Meek’s massive mansion in Atlanta.

According to TMZ, the 8-bed, 9-bath property includes a tennis court, playground, movie theater, and sauna, plus a pool with a jacuzzi.

Meek had been trying to sell the home for two years before he posted it on social media and expedited the sale. “I sold that house that quick …. It was forsale for like 2 years… i knew it would soon as I posted too!” he tweeted.

However, he was unaware that Rozay was the buyer until it made headlines. “Sold rozay the big fish estates … I ain’t even know he bought this lol,” he revealed.

Meek Mill

Meek’s crib is the latest addition to Rozay’s real estate portfolio. The Maybach Music boss already owns a 235-acre estate in Fayetteville, Ga. that he calls the “Promise Land.” In 2021, he purchased an 8,600-square-foot Florida home from Amar’e Stoudemire for $3.5 million in cash.

Meek and Ross appear to be back on good terms. They had a falling out before reuniting on stage during Meek’s concert in Philadelphia in November. Just last month, the two hit the studio to cook up a new collaboration.

