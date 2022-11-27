News Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images Meek Mill and Rick Ross Squash Beef, Reunite On Stage / 11.27.2022

Meek Mill and Rick Ross are burying the beef.

The rappers reunited on stage during Saturday night’s “Meek Mill + Friends” concert at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Amid their rumored fallout, Rozay hit the stage with Meek for a surprise performance of “Ima Boss.”

It’s good to see Meek Mill bring out Rick Ross at his concert in Philly after they had been rumored to be feuding.pic.twitter.com/ZhUZDv7S2b — Old Head Energy (@Cheamane) November 27, 2022

Wearing a floor-length black fur coat, Rozay had the crowd going wild as he delivered his verse on their 2011 collaboration. He also thrilled fans with his own hits including “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast),” “I’m Not a Star,” and “Hustlin.”

Meek reemerged and the two embraced before singing along to Drake’s verse on “Aston Martin Music.”

The reunion comes after reports that Meek had become frustrated with his Maybach Music contract and wanted off the label. He also allegedly denied Ross entry to his section while celebrating his birthday at a Miami nightclub in May 2021.

In December 2021, Ross addressed their relationship. “I feel like we both hustlers,” he said during a conversation at the GRAMMY Museum. “That’s one thing about life. You either grow together or grow apart, and as a boss, you make that decision. But whatever it is you wanna do, Ricky Rozay wanna see you do it.”

Saturday’s “Meek Mill + Friends” concert was a star-studded affair. In addition to Rozay, Meek brought out DaBaby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Jim Jones, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Uzi Vert, and Future while celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut album in his hometown.

Last week, Meek returned with Flamerz 5, the latest installment in his mixtape series. The 15-track set features his freestyles to popular tracks including GloRilla’s “Tomorrow,” Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin,” and Ice Spice’s “Munch.”