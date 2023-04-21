News Pusha T Fires Back After Jim Jones Says He's Not Among Greatest Rappers / 04.21.2023

Pusha T is breaking his silence on Jim Jones.

The Dipset rapper sparked controversy when he said Pusha T was not deserving of being among the GOATs while discussing Billboard’s list of the Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time, which placed the Clipse rapper at No. 29.

“What has he done that puts him in the greatest rappers of all time besides talk about coke that he probably didn’t get himself?” Jones asked during an episode of the Rap Caviar Podcast.

Jones appeared on “The Breakfast Club” on Friday where he doubled down on his sentiments by asking Charmalagne Tha God and DJ Envy if they could rap five Pusha T records.

“You’re not in my top 50,” Jones said of Pusha. “You might be in Charlamagne’s top 50, but you haven’t done that much for me in my life. I didn’t never wanna be like Pusha. I never had a Pusha moment in my life.”

Pusha T got to give Jim Jones the Drake treatment at this point

Surgical Summer 2023 pic.twitter.com/lreDQgxd3E — J.P. (@JohnnyYugh) April 21, 2023

Pusha has not addressed Jim’s controversial comments until now. On Friday, he posted photos from his performance at Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God fashion show at the Hollywood Bowl, while seemingly taking shots at the Dipset frontman.

“Places they’ll never be, stages they’ll never see…,” he wrote in his caption.

Fans also shared their support for Pusha in the comments. “Top 50 all time not up for debate,” wrote one fan, while another added, “I fw Jim Jones but he was outta pocket and definitely out his league verbally.”

Jones’ smoke for Pusha may have something to do with Pusha’s nemesis Drake. Jones declared Drake the greatest rapper of all time after Drake brought The Diplomats on stage during his show at the Apollo in January.