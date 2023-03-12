News Kevin Winter/Getty Images Drake Says a Lot of Rappers 'Wouldn't Be Here If It Wasn't for Me' / 03.12.2023

It’s not Father’s Day, but Drake is sonning the competition.

The 6 God took to Instagram to boast about his influence in the rap game. He shared a photo of himself hugging his dog with a caption that sounds like it was ripped straight from his next hit.

“A lot of them boys you entertain wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for me so don’t forget to wish me a happy fathers day June 18th,” he wrote.

Drake has every reason to feel himself. He was ranked No. 8 on Billboard’s Greatest Rappers of All Time and has been called the GOAT by some of his famous friends including Michael B. Jordan and Jim Jones.

“I would say he’s the greatest of all time,” Jones told Complex. “The relevancy that he keeps showing, year after year, hit after hit, record after record. Any record that he’s put out has seemed to go multiple platinum. That never has happened before in this history.”

Jim Jones says Drake is the greatest rapper of all time 👀 pic.twitter.com/KIMRNtP27g — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 10, 2023

Drake seemingly heard Jim Jones’ praise and reposted photos of the Diplomats rapper on his Instagram Story, along with a pic of himself wearing a Dipset jacket.

The two shared the stage during Drake’s Apollo show in January where he performed with Dipset while rocking Cam’ron’s pink mink.

“These guys right here from Harlem made us dress different, talk different, walk different, rap different all the way in Canada,” he said while paying homage to the group.