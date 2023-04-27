Stream Jack Harlow's New Album 'Jackman.'

Jackman.

It’s been nearly one year since Jack Harlow released his album Come Home the Kids Miss You.

Since then, he’s become a household name, selling out arenas, earning a No. 1 hit, and hosting “SNL.” And the Louisville superstar shows no signs of slowing down with the release of his third studio album Jackman., which he announced less than 48 hours ago.

Unlike his last album, Harlow shies away from features on the 10-track set, which includes production from Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, and Hollywood Cole.

Jackman. follows last year’s Come Home the Kids Miss You, which spawned the chart-topping hit “First Class” and collaborations with Drake, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne.

When he’s not taking over the charts, the Grammy-nominated rapper is making his mark on Hollywood. He makes his acting debut in a reboot of White Men Can’t Jump, which will be available to stream May 19 on Hulu.

Earlier today, he returned to his hometown of Louisville where he surprised students at his old high school. He will be honored with the “Hometown Heroes” award in Kentucky next week.

Stream Jackman. below.

