The Weeknd performs with Metro Boomin at the Sahara tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festiva

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Weeknd and Mike Dean Drop Four New Tracks

By Devin
  /  04.29.2023

The Weeknd joins forces with Mike Dean for the latter’s new album 4:23.

The project, which The Weeknd co-executive produced, features 13 tracks, of which The Weeknd’s vocals are heard on four–“Artificial Intelligence,” “Defame Moi,” “More Coke!!” and “Emotionless.”

The famed producer revealed that he and The Weeknd recorded the songs in the past week following Coachella where the Canadian superstar joined Metro Boomin on stage.

The Weeknd has also been working with Dean on music for his HBO series “The Idol,” including his latest single “Double Fantasy” with Future. The first part of the soundtrack, The Idol, Vol. 1, is set to arrive alongside the show.

“Soundtrack pending… yeah, we’re in THE IDOL universe now,” tweeted The Weeknd.

“The Idol,” which The Weeknd co-created with “Euphoria’s” Sam Levinson, will make its debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May, while the first episode premieres Sunday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Stream 4:23 below.

New Music
The Weeknd

