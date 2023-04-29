New Music Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images The Weeknd and Mike Dean Drop Four New Tracks / 04.29.2023

The Weeknd joins forces with Mike Dean for the latter’s new album 4:23.

The project, which The Weeknd co-executive produced, features 13 tracks, of which The Weeknd’s vocals are heard on four–“Artificial Intelligence,” “Defame Moi,” “More Coke!!” and “Emotionless.”

The famed producer revealed that he and The Weeknd recorded the songs in the past week following Coachella where the Canadian superstar joined Metro Boomin on stage.

No throw always. We made all the music last week after coachella — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) April 27, 2023

The Weeknd has also been working with Dean on music for his HBO series “The Idol,” including his latest single “Double Fantasy” with Future. The first part of the soundtrack, The Idol, Vol. 1, is set to arrive alongside the show.

double fantasy out / mike dean album tonight / cannes in May / episode 1 on june 4th / soundtrack pending… yeah, we’re in THE IDOL universe now. pic.twitter.com/hUdBael3kb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 28, 2023

“Soundtrack pending… yeah, we’re in THE IDOL universe now,” tweeted The Weeknd.

“The Idol,” which The Weeknd co-created with “Euphoria’s” Sam Levinson, will make its debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May, while the first episode premieres Sunday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Stream 4:23 below.