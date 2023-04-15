News Metro Boomin Brings Out The Weeknd, Diddy, Future, & 21 Savage at Coachella / 04.15.2023

Metro Boomin turned Coachella into Trochella.

The super-producer closed out Day 1 of the festival in Indio, Calif. with an explosive set featuring a slew of surprise guests including The Weeknd, Future, and 21 Savage. Fans flocked to the Sahara Tent for the 10:30 p.m. set, which was one of the most packed performances of the day. Morgan Freeman, who serves as narrator on Heroes and Villains, kicked things off by introducing Young Metro as the hero here to save Coachella.

Fifteen minutes after the scheduled start time, Metro emerged with help from John Legend to perform his Heroes & Villains intro “On Time.”

Then it was time for Future, who opened with “Superhero” and ran it back with hits like “I Serve the Base,” “Thought It Was a Drought,” and “Mask Off.”

He was followed by Don Toliver for “Too Many Nights” and “I Can’t Save You” with Future. 21 Savage was the next avenger to join Metro’s superhero squad with a set that included “Runnin,” “Bank Account,” and “No Heart.”

It all capped off with The Weeknd, whose not-so-surprise set was the highlight of the night.

Dressed in all white, Abel opened with “Faith” and “Escape From L.A.” before diving into “Heartless” and “Low Life” with Future.

With help from Mike Dean on saxophone, he also performed his new song “Double Fantasy” for the first time. The track, which he teased earlier in the week, is expected to appear on his upcoming project The Idol Vol. 1.

To close out the evening, The Weeknd and 21 Savage came together for Metro’s top 5 hit “Creepin'” with a surprise cameo from Diddy.

