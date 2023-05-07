News NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Brent Faiyaz Announces Groundbreaking Partnership With UnitedMasters / 05.07.2023

Brent Faiyaz is one of the most popular R&B artists in today’s musical landscape. His ultra-real subject matter has helped him garner a fan base filled with ravenous fans who latch on to everything he does. His introspective lyrics pair perfectly with the haunting production that plagues his songs.

Moreover, his latest move to remain independent is making significant waves. Last week, the enigmatic crooner announced his new partnership with UnitedMasters and a sold-out “F**k The World, It’s A Wasteland Tour.”

The Maryland-bred multi-hyphenate is known for his entrepreneurial spirit. His new unprecedented partnership with UnitedMasters includes a recording partnership with the company, and he started a new creative agency as a hub for his independent endeavors.

This exciting partnership allows the Grammy-nominated artist free reign to create freely. UnitedMasters CEO and founder Steve Stoute exclaimed, “Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific independent artists today. We are incredibly excited to embark on this new partnership with him. It’s been invited to watch his journey as an artist over the years. With this partnership, we look to amplify his creative vision further and support his entrepreneurial ambitions,” when asked about the new partnership.

Faiyaz’s new headlining tour is set to kick off on July 16 in Washington, DC, at Broccoli City Festival and visits significant markets worldwide. Fans in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Miami, London, Milan, and more will have a chance to see Faiyaz live this year.

Lastly, Faiyaz collaborated with Marshmello on a new single titled “Fell In Love.” The infectious new single showcases Faiyaz’s charm with the ladies. The new fun visual is available via the multiplatinum producer’s YouTube now.

Brent Faiyaz is poised to make even more significant moves this year. 2023 should be a year to remember for the budding superstar.