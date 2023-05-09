New Music Screenshot from DaBaby’s “Shake Sumn” video DaBaby Throws A Party In New "Shake Sumn" Video / 05.09.2023

DaBaby is back with another creative music video. Last Friday (May 5), the Charlotte rapper returned with his CALL DA FIREMAN EP, a short and sweet three-pack that set the tone for his summer energy. Last night (May 8), he circled back with the visual to accompany the project’s intro, “Shake Sumn.”

The new Reel Goats-backed clip opens up with a cameo from comedian Funny Marco, who tries his best to deliver his daily news report. He is then interrupted by a crazy party going on inside the fire station, where he finds DaBaby in the middle of the chaos. On the track, he lays down his signature raunchy flow:

“Yeah, call the fireman, she a hot girl, put her out, ooh, I just broke a sweat in this b**ch/ Get a towel, she said, ‘Nothin’ been happenin’ now, it’s a drought,’ I tell her put her a** in the air/ D**k her down, go get in timeout, you a baddie/ Just sent me a spot with the addy, I get up and pop me a Addy, I get up and pop me a Addy/ I get up and catch me a flight, the s**t took ’bout four hours, went out to Cali”

CALL DA FIREMAN marked the first release from DaBaby since his 2022 album Baby on Baby 2, which debuted at No. 34 on the Billboard 200. That project boasted 14 dope cuts and an appearance from Anthony Hamilton. A few months prior, he also dropped off BETTER THAN YOU with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Outside of his own releases, the “BOP” rapper can be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Wakanda” by Anuel AA, “NUN” by Trippie Redd, and more.

Be sure to press play on DaBaby’s brand new “Shake Sumn” music video down below.