Saweetie Joins Baby Tate For New "Hey Mickey!" Video

Throughout 2023, Baby Tate’s 2016 “Hey Mickey!” hit has made a complete comeback and taken over social media. To add onto the momentum, she recruited Saweetie for the official remix, which made landfall back in March.

Today (May 10), the two rappers returned with the song’s vibrant music video. The cheeky clip was directed by Chandler Lass and takes place in an alternate universe, where Tate has her eyes on someone special. However, as the ladies head over to a party, they are hit with a twist. On the song, Saweetie adds her flair with a new verse:

“Ayy, Mickey, maybe I could be your Minnie (Uh-huh), I’m about my cheddar, but I never been no snitchey, zip them lippy’s/ Flexin’ all that cash, but you acting like a kiddie, this ain’t Disney, real boss b**ch, leave a n**ga quick/ What I look like? I’m too litty, ay, bay, bay, I’m with Tate, she a Taurus, I’m a Cancer/ Where my college b**ches? USC my alma mater/ ‘Is her booty real?’ Girl, does it even matter?”

The Decatur-raised talent’s most recent body of work was her Mani/Pedi mixtape back in September 2022. The 14-track body of work featured appearances from 2 Chainz, Kali, and Slimwav. That same year, she unleashed the deluxe version of her 2020 project After The Rain, which included seven new tracks and guest verses from Flo Milli and 6LACK. She also teamed up with DJ Hollygrove to treat fans with an official chopped and screwed edition of the LP.

Outside of her own releases, the “I Am” artist can be heard on recent collaborations like “Surround Sound” by JID, “BLACK PEARLS” by EARTHGANG, “Don’t Even Think About It” by Babyface, and more.

Be sure to press play on Baby Tate and Saweetie’s brand new music video for “Hey Mickey! (Remix)” down below.