lil durk, 6ix9ine

John Parra / Contributor via Getty Images and
Mat Hayward / Stringer via Getty Images

Lil Durk Offers 6ix9ine $50 Million To Face Off In Dubai Boxing Match

By Regina Cho
  /  05.12.2023

On May 26, Lil Durk is set to release his forthcoming Almost Healed album. The Chicago emcee garnered attention last night (May 11) after he posted a conversation with 6ix9ine about setting up a fight in Dubai for a large amount of cash.

“I don’t want you hurt or dead. You a kid from the burbs,” said the 30-year-old talent in an Instagram DM to 6ix9ine. “I got $50 million my own money without help to fight you on TV in [Dubai]. We can double the money, three rounds. Go talk to your rich friends. Let’s set it up [for] September. Stop the violence.”

The “STOOPID” rapper was convinced Lil Durk was doing this as just a part of his album roll-out. “It’s so funny because I know you on [an] album press run,” he replied. “You need anything to promote this album since NBA YoungBoy not biting the bait.”

Durk then set the record straight and assured he just wanted to fight him. “I’m not worried about [sales]. I just wanted to beat your a** [for] some money,” he concluded.

However, it seems like Durk is still down to make the fight happen, as he uploaded a screenshot of the interaction and asked again in his caption. “Stop the violence. Put the guns down, big man! $50 million of my own money to box in Dubai safely. Let’s go, migo. September?”


Almost Healed will serve as the official follow-up to 2022’s 7220 album, his solo LP that boasted features from Future, Summer Walker, and more. It also housed hits like “What Happened To Virgil” featuring Gunna and “Broadway Girls” featuring Morgan Wallen. Since then, he dropped off his Loyal Bros 2 compilation, an Only The Family posse project that tapped in with collaborators like Kodak Black, Lil Zay Osama, and others.

 

News
Lil Durk
6ix9ine
Lil Durk

TRENDING
News

Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence for First Time Since Hospitalization

The Oscar winner suffered a “medical complication” last month.
By Devin
05.03.2023
News

Rihanna And ASAP Rocky's Baby's Name Has Been Revealed

The couple decided to pay homage to an iconic rapper.
By Regina Cho
05.11.2023
News

Lil Durk Announces New Album 'Almost Healed'

The long-awaited project drops next week.
By Devin
05.05.2023
News

Fans Think Beyoncé Referenced Donald Glover's "Swarm" During Her Concert

The series debuted on Amazon Prime Video back in March.
By Regina Cho
05.11.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories