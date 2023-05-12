News John Parra / Contributor via Getty Images and

Mat Hayward / Stringer via Getty Images Lil Durk Offers 6ix9ine $50 Million To Face Off In Dubai Boxing Match / 05.12.2023

On May 26, Lil Durk is set to release his forthcoming Almost Healed album. The Chicago emcee garnered attention last night (May 11) after he posted a conversation with 6ix9ine about setting up a fight in Dubai for a large amount of cash.

“I don’t want you hurt or dead. You a kid from the burbs,” said the 30-year-old talent in an Instagram DM to 6ix9ine. “I got $50 million my own money without help to fight you on TV in [Dubai]. We can double the money, three rounds. Go talk to your rich friends. Let’s set it up [for] September. Stop the violence.”

The “STOOPID” rapper was convinced Lil Durk was doing this as just a part of his album roll-out. “It’s so funny because I know you on [an] album press run,” he replied. “You need anything to promote this album since NBA YoungBoy not biting the bait.”

Durk then set the record straight and assured he just wanted to fight him. “I’m not worried about [sales]. I just wanted to beat your a** [for] some money,” he concluded.

However, it seems like Durk is still down to make the fight happen, as he uploaded a screenshot of the interaction and asked again in his caption. “Stop the violence. Put the guns down, big man! $50 million of my own money to box in Dubai safely. Let’s go, migo. September?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Almost healed its scary when i heal 🤲🏾 (@lildurk)



Almost Healed will serve as the official follow-up to 2022’s 7220 album, his solo LP that boasted features from Future, Summer Walker, and more. It also housed hits like “What Happened To Virgil” featuring Gunna and “Broadway Girls” featuring Morgan Wallen. Since then, he dropped off his Loyal Bros 2 compilation, an Only The Family posse project that tapped in with collaborators like Kodak Black, Lil Zay Osama, and others.