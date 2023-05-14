News James Devaney via Getty A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Celebrate Their Son RZA's 1st Birthday / 05.14.2023

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna set society into a frenzy after they both posted their happy birthday messages to their now one-year-old son, RZA. It is hard to believe that it has been a full year since the birth of their first child. Rocky’s caption on his Instagram post said, “‘Wu-Tang is for the children.’ Happy 1st birthday to my 1st born. RZA.”

The “Fashion Killa” emcee posted countless heartfelt pictures of moments with their family over the last year. The sweet images have been shared all over social media since they were published. These pictures come shortly after Rihanna completely shut down the Met Gala. The Fenty brand owner has been on a remarkable run this year without dropping her highly anticipated ninth album.

Rihanna has performed at the Super Bowl and the Oscars, served at the Met Gala, and now her son’s first birthday is a spectacle for all. Every time you see A$AP Rocky and Rihanna with their son, he is all smiles. Life must be great when your mom is a billionaire and your dad is one of the most famous figures in hip hop.

Rihanna & Melissa at RZA‘s first birthday party in Los Angeles last night (May 13, 2023) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s1wXjGYdqh — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) May 14, 2023

RZA’s birthday party was a success. He and his family were seen wearing Wu-Tang-inspired clothing after announcing his name. Moreover, Rocky and Rihanna have been great about sharing details about their son on their time.

RZA’s birthday party in Los Angeles last night 🎉💕 pic.twitter.com/ZnaFHYQoX9 — Rihanna Gallery (@GalerieRihanna) May 14, 2023

Fans should expect the same with the birth of their second child slated for this year. When asked about her sleeping pattern, Rihanna told British Vogue, “You know I don’t. Look at us right now. No, I’m up. I’m like, ‘OK, time to watch some Housewives.’ These are my hours.”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are becoming the most talked about couple in the industry. Thankfully, their fast-growing family is prepared for everything that comes with it.