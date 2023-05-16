News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Imag BlocBoy JB Defends Ja Morant After Instagram Live Incident: "No Crime Was Committed" / 05.16.2023

This past Saturday (May 13), Ja Morant made headlines once again, only this time, it wasn’t for his impressive skills on the basketball court. The Memphis Grizzlies star was seen sitting in a car and flashing a gun during his friend’s Instagram Live video. The video quickly spread all across social media, eventually grabbing the attention of NBA officials.

Since the incident occurred, many people have chimed in with their opinions about what went down. As previously reported by Rap-Up, social media users even started to blame NBA YoungBoy’s music for Morant’s behavior, as the athlete was jamming to his new music during the Live.

The latest to speak out is BlocBoy JB, who came to the 23-year-old star’s defense. “Guns are not illegal,” he wrote on his Instagram Story yesterday (May 15). “If he turnt in his car with his gun [that’s] in his name in his yard and somebody recorded him, [that] ain’t on him. Free Ja.”

BlocBoy is from Memphis, where Morant has played for the Grizzlies since 2019. Today (May 16), the rapper doubled down on his stance and added onto his comments. “All I’ma say is, the NBA really got [something] against the hood. They want a n**ga to act like [they’re] from Harvard. No crime was committed.”

The Grizzlies have suspended Morant from all team activities while they investigate the incident. Officials think he will face “significant suspension.”

“I think Ja Morant is facing a lengthy, a significant suspension to start next season, if indeed that was a firearm in his hand in that video,” NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said on ESPN’s “Get Up” yesterday. “There’s going to be some pressure even from other teams around the NBA that this isn’t just harmful to the Memphis Grizzlies, but this is harmful on a league level. I don’t think Adam Silver is going to take this one lightly.”