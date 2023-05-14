News Prince Williams via Getty Images / Paras Griffin via Getty Images Social Media Blames NBA YoungBoy For Ja Morant's Mishaps / 05.14.2023

Ja Morant is an MVP-caliber NBA player. Unfortunately, his actions off the court capture more attention than his fantastic play on the hardwood. Yesterday (May 13), Ja Morant was seen flashing a gun during his friend’s Instagram Live video. The passengers were seen turning up to NBA YoungBoy when the South Carolina-born ball player pulled out his gun. According to ESPN, the Memphis Grizzlies have suspended Morant from all team activities while they investigate the video.

Although Morant’s friend tried to quickly move the camera after seeing the weapon out, it was too late. This comes shortly after clips surfaced of Ja Morant standing on couches rapping NBA YoungBoy’s music in a club.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant was allegedly seen holding a gun on an IG Live yesterday.pic.twitter.com/bqvwbwgd9m — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 14, 2023

Morant’s offseason started earlier than expected after an early exit in the first round courtesy of the Los Angeles Lakers. Since the playoffs ended for the Memphis Grizzlies, various clips of Morant out and about have surfaced.

Ja Morant is a 23-year-old NBA superstar with a boatload of money. Therefore, seeing him out and enjoying himself should come as no surprise. Unfortunately, due to his past mistakes, a magnifying glass will forever be pointed at everything he does. NBA fans have already chastised Morant after missing out on $39 million due to not making an All-NBA Team.

Ja Morant's omission from the All-NBA teams will end up costing him approximately $39 million https://t.co/A6KT1J0Auh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 11, 2023

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard had yet another fantastic season, but his eight-game suspension is seemingly why he missed out on the end-of-the-year honor. It seems as though Ja Morant has not learned from his past transgressions. Social media users have made Morant the bud of their jokes, calling him “Ja Wick” or “4KT Ja” over the last year.

The most recent video of Ja Morant comes one day after the release of NBA YoungBoy’s latest album, Richest Opp. The “Outside Today” rapper is set to tie with Drake and Future for the third most Billboard Top 10 albums in US history.

