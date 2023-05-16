News Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images Toosii Earns First Top 10 Hit With "Favorite Song" And Reveals 'NAUJOUR' Tracklist / 05.16.2023

Since Toosii first debuted “Favorite Song” back in February, he hit the road running with performances, promotion, and more to help the record reach its full potential. He has dropped off two different music videos for the track, performed it on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and most recently, revamped it with an official remix with Khalid.

Today (May 16), the New York-born singer’s hard work paid off, as “Favorite Song” officially cracked the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The new achievement marks his highest placement, and it currently sits at No. 8 on the list. “Favorite Song” has spent 12 total weeks on the chart so far.

The “Love Is…” artist also recently announced the full tracklist for this forthcoming project, NAUJOUR. The debut album will house guest appearances from Khalid, 21 Savage, and more across 19 total tracks, the last of which is a bonus song that is the “Toxic Version” of “Favorite Song” and will include a new feature from Future.

Additionally, Toosii is heading out on the road for his “NAUJOUR Tour” this summer. Produced by Live Nation, the trek will kick off on July 26 in San Francisco and include shows in Los Angeles, Houston, Raleigh, Toronto, and more before closing out in Indianapolis on Sept. 3. Fans can grab their tickets here.

The 23-year-old talent’s most recent project was November 2022’s Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do. Since then, he has stayed connected with fans by sharing loose drops like “Magic Stick” and his remix of “Snooze” by SZA. The Platinum-certified artist closed out 2022 with Rod Wave as the supporting act for his “Beautiful Mind Tour,” which also featured Mariah the Scientist as an opener. Prior to that, he released his Thank You For Believing project, a 13-song album that saw appearances from Latto, Key Glock and DaBaby.