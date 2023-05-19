News Kristy Sparow / Contributor via Getty Images Chris Brown Officially Says Goodbye To "20-40-Song Albums" / 05.19.2023

Chris Brown is ready to drop off some more music for fans to enjoy this summer. The R&B mainstay took to Instagram earlier today (May 19) to provide an update about the forthcoming body of work, which is set to make landfall soon. The “Run It” singer promised to share the official release date soon, and he also said he’s keeping the project short and sweet this time.

“Y’all ready for some new music? Been locked in the studio,” Brown wrote. “Ultra instinct activated! I’ll let y’all know the album title soon. No more 20- to 40-song albums,” he wrote. “JUST THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF MAGIC TO DIGEST.”

The 34-year-old talent is known to have particularly lengthy albums. In 2019, he dropped off Indigo, which spanned 32 tracks. A few months later, he doubled down and returned with the official deluxe upgrade, bringing the new total to a whopping 42 songs.

Nearly a year ago, Brown unleashed his most recent offering, Breezy. The 24-song body of work marked his 10th studio LP and included assists from Blxst, Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Fivio Foreign, H.E.R., Lil Wayne, and more. Breezy debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 72,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. The following month, he circled back to reveal the official deluxe upgrade, complete with nine additional cuts and new collaborations alongside Anderson .Paak and Davido.

Prior to Breezy was his well-received Slime & B mixtape, a joint project with Young Thug that made landfall back in 2020. Slime & B saw contributions from Gunna, Major Nine, Lil Duke, Shad Da God, Too $hort, E-40, HoodyBaby, and Future across 13 songs. Outside of his own releases, the “No Guidance” singer can be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Superhero” by Metro Boomin, “die alone” by Gunna, and more.