News Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Chris Brown Responds To Lovers and Friends Festival Fight Rumors: "Y'all Dragging It Now" / 05.08.2023

Rumors have been swirling all weekend long about Chris Brown being involved in more than one altercation. The first was alleged by Hollywood Unlocked when the outlet said the “Run It” singer got into a fight with Usher at his birthday party on Friday night (May 5). However, as previously reported by Rap-Up, the two artists were seen taking the stage at Usher’s Lovers & Friends Festival during their respective time slots the very next day.

A second alleged incident happened when a video emerged of a scuffle backstage during Missy Elliott’s set at the festival. After clips showed Brown getting caught in the mix of people, he decided to set things straight by commenting under an Instagram post that was reporting on the fight.

“Y’all been geeked all weekend. Y’all dragging it now,” he began.

The Virginia star then went on to give a bit more insight on the situation, clarifying that his main concern was his child’s safety. “It was mad people backstage and security was trying to clear everyone off the stage. People started pushing back. I intervened to let them know MY CHILD WAS BACK THERE,” he continued. “So y’all can keep ya narrative.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Despite all of the non-music related conversations surrounding Brown over the weekend, festival attendees have said they enjoyed his performance. One of the top comments on the official Lovers & Friends Festival Instagram post about his set reads, “He put on such a show! I keep re-watching my videos, because no way I was there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovers & Friends Las Vegas (@loversandfriendsfest)

The 34-year-old R&B veteran’s most recent album was 2022’s Breezy. The 24-song body of work marked his 10th studio LP and included assists from Blxst, Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Fivio Foreign, H.E.R., Lil Wayne, and more. Breezy debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 72,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold.