Lil Meech Stars As Summer Walker's Side Dude In New "Pull Up" Video / 05.19.2023

Today (May 19), Summer Walker returns with her latest body of work, CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE. The EP boasts appearances from J. Cole, Childish Gambino, Solange, Steve Lacy, and John Kirby. To help her ring in the new release, the songstress also debuted the music video for “Pull Up.” Directed by longtime collaborator Lacey Duke, the visual co-stars Myles Truitt and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.

The new clip opens up with Walker catering to her man, played by Truitt, as she fixes him a plate and helps him wind down for the evening. Then, she sneaks out and makes her way to a car parked outside, revealing Lil Meech as her side man. She spends the rest of the night with him while she croons to him about their secret love affair:

“Pull up, pull up on me, and let the seat back, ow/ Put your doobie out, let the window down, let ’em hear us, oh, oh, I ain’t got no shame with you, oh, oh (Oh)/ I ain’t got no shame with you, oh, oh (Oh), ain’t tryna play no games with you/ You just fillin’ my spirit, you got me so in it, I’m gone (Ooh, ooh, ooh), overflowin’, my water keeps runnin’, baby/ Tellin’ me to surrender my body, my mental, it’s too much.”

Walker’s last solo LP was 2021’s Still Over It, a 20-track album with features from Cardi B, City Girls’ JT, SZA, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams, Omarion, and Ciara. The offering broke the record for the album with the most one-week streams ever by a female R&B artist that year with 201.1 million in its debut week.

Be sure to press play on Summer Walker’s brand new CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP and the aforementioned “Pull Up” music video down below.