News Robert Okine / Contributor via Getty Images Coi Leray Announces Sophomore Album 'Coi,' Releasing June 23 / 05.21.2023

Coi Leray has announced her new album Coi is set to release on June 23. The sophomore release comes on the heels of her latest single, “Bops,” via Uptown Records and Republic Records. The bubbly rapper is ready to show her progression and status in her forthcoming album’s music.

Coi is 15 tracks long, allowing her to show her vast range as a musician alongside some exciting guest artists. The new album has a multitude of genres ranging from reggae, pop, dance, and more. The exciting sophomore effort will feature Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, David Guetta, and Skillibeng.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coi (@coileray)

Last night (May 20), the XXL Freshman alumni was surprised onstage with a Platinum plaque for her chart-topping smash “Players.” Following criticisms of her performances early in her career, she is now a mainstay at various festivals worldwide. The “Blick Blick” rapper was recently seen performing with Busta Rhymes and Pharrell in Virginia at the Something in the Water Festival.

Coi Leray is far from a one-hit wonder. During her episode on “RapCaviar Presents” via Hulu, the young emcee detailed the trials and tribulations that come with her career. After the success of “No More Parties,” her career has been on the fast track to success, and she has remained humble and hungry throughout the process.

In an early interview with Billboard, Coi Leray asserted, “I watched a clip the other day, and they mentioned how hip hop is a competitive sport. There is a lot of competition in this industry — and one thing I know is that I am strong-minded, and I bring something different to the table.”

To this day, Coi Leray has not let that fire go. She’s no stranger to competition and is ready to prove that she is built to last in the music industry. A year and three months following her debut album, Trendsetter, she is proving that she is just that.

Pre-save Coi, and check out her latest single, “Bops,” below!