New Music Coi Leray Drops New Single 'Bops' / 04.27.2023

Coi Leray is back with another bop.

After scoring a top 10 hit with “Players,” the rap sensation delivers her summer-ready single “Bops.” Over a knocking beat, produced by Johnny Goldstein, Coi pops off with her braggadocious bars.

“Every day my birthday, you should celebrate me / This is for them hating ass bitches / Yeah, them bitches in the back,” she raps. “Bitch, I got bops.”

Speaking with Apple Music, she opened up about the track. “It just has big energy period. I got to talk my sh*t. I like to talk my sh*t,” she said. “Once I heard the beat from Johnny Goldstein, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this sh*t is going to be insane.’ And I automatically got a hop right on it and I just got to talk my sh*t, like summertime’s coming and yeah, I feel like I got a lot to say.”

Expect even more bops on her upcoming album. The 25-year-old has been hard at work on the follow-up to her 2022 debut Trendsetter, and is confident that it will be “one of the biggest projects ever.”

“I’m so excited about this second album because it’s really mostly myself,” she said. “At the end of the day, I know this project is going to be one of the biggest projects ever. Nobody’s f***ing with me on it. When it comes to my melodies, my versatility, whether if I’m rapping, singing, doing the baby voice, if I’m dancing or whatever it is, I’m just that girl.”

The album will also reflect her growth. “This album is all about me,” said Coi, who turns 26 next month. “I feel like I look so young and people forget that I am actually a young adult developing into a very grown woman, and this is just Coi on a whole ‘nother level, and that’s a little hint for you.”

In addition to releasing her own music, Coi has been collaborating with artists including David Guetta, Raye, and Sabrina Carpenter.