New Music Screenshot from GloRilla’s “Lick Or Sum” video GloRilla Keeps The Gas Running With New "Lick Or Sum" Video / 05.23.2023

It appears that GloRilla may have another summer hit on her hands. Yesterday (May 22), Yo Gotti was still celebrating his birthday when he announced that it would be a lit week for his camp. Drinking Ace Of Spades champagne and Taylor Port by palm trees, the CMG CEO gave some promising news. “New GloRilla. New Moneybagg Yo. New EST Gee. Still My Birthday,” he said. Big Glo kicked off the festivities today (May 23) with her latest single, “Lick Or Sum,” that is also accompanied by a proper visual.

Timing is everything, and the Memphis rapper is on pace to have the radio stations and clubs in another frenzy.

You luving on this nigga , but he luv da hoes!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) May 23, 2023

One thing about GloRilla is that she is always going to have her friends around in her visuals. The energy they come with to support her does the job every time and is quite fitting for her style. The twerk-filled music video gives the single more substance, given the fact that she sampled Juicy J’s classic hit “Slob On My Knob.”

The two-and-a-half-minute record is packed with many quotables that fans will likely see across Instagram captions in no time. “Lick on my c**t, make this p**sy cream/Do this motherf**ker how you do the Russian Creams,” the 23-year-old began in her first verse. “Smokin’ on this pack, you know the p**sy fat/Lookin’ like he fiendin’, got his nose all in my crack,” Glo continued.

Since she took the industry by storm with her debut single “F.N.F.” last April, GloRilla has not looked back. She recently dropped off her Anyways, Life’s Great EP, but fans could be in store for another project from the CMG artist sooner than later — hopefully her debut album. Check out the “Lick Or Sum” video now!