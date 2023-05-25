Coi Leray

Coi Leray Has Fans Ready For Upcoming Album

By DJ First Class
  /  05.25.2023

Coi Leray is in heavy promo mode for her next moves. She is probably very busy capturing visuals, gearing up for interviews, and debuting new looks like the one she teased on her Instagram. Coi posted a reel of her getting ready for what seems like a shoot, whether for a music video or something else entirely. Normally rocking her long braids, she is seen with a short haircut with curls as her team puts on finishing touches. Looking sultrily at the camera as her single “Bops” played in the background, she captioned that there are good things coming very soon.

Of course, this is not the first time that she teased some sort of visual for that song in particular. Just last weekend, Coi Leray and a couple of her friends put on a twerk show for the camera while “Bops” played. It is unclear if it will be a part of the music video or if she just built some hype. Regardless, the 26-year-old continues to level up and make waves that set the stage for her next moves. We are a little under a month away from the album’s release and fans are overly ready for the new vibes. “I downloaded that s**t six times baby,” one user wrote. “You are such a natural beauty. I love this look on you! I’m so excited for the album and I’m ready to dance this summer,” another fan said.

She recently dropped off the tracklist for her sophomore LP, which left some people confused. The legendary James Brown is listed as a feature, which raised eyebrows. Is is possible that Brown’s name is featured as a credit for a sampled being used? We will find out come June 23.

Are you looking forward to Coi Leray’s new album? Check out her reel below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coi (@coileray)

