News Allen Berezovsky/ Contributor via Getty Images Soulja Boy Reveals "Kiss Me Thru The Phone" Earnings / 05.25.2023

Without a doubt, Soulja Boy is one of the most prolific and influential artists in the game. During the late 2000s and early 2010s, he had the industry in a chokehold with his deep bag of hits that took the radio airwaves and music video networks by storm. The ladies loved him and the guys wanted to be him, which in turn, led to the success of his multiple hit records. Besides “Crank Dat,” “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” is one of his biggest records to date.

Yesterday (May 24), the Grammy-nominated rapper gave some insight on how much he actually earned from the 2008 record on a monthly basis.

While discussing with HipHopDX that he did not necessarily get paid “that much” from the record itself, he revealed that the earnings mostly came from the genius marketing behind the song. Fans would call the number 678-999-8212 nonstop, which was sang by Sammie toward the end of Soulja’s verses that led into the infectious hook.

“Alright, let me tell y’all the real story. Boom. So that number was like a fan line. So every time somebody called that number, I was getting paid off of that s**t,” he said. “It was like a subscription. You could text it or call it, so I was probably making like $100,000 a month off of that, just people calling that number.”

Produced by Jim Jonsin and Mr. Collipark, “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” was featured on Soulja Boy’s sophomore album, iSouljaBoyTellem. He also revealed that he originally wanted Chris Brown to sing the hook. However, Sammie understood the assignment and executed with precision.

When it comes to genius marketing, Big Soulja was ahead of his time with his contributions to the industry. Check out what he had to say below.

