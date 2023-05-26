New Music Cover art for Sexyy Red & Nicki Minaj’s “Pound Town 2” single Sexyy Red Brings Nicki Minaj Along on "Pound Town 2" / 05.26.2023

Sexyy Red is hip hop’s newest unapologetic star. The St. Louis native is back with a remix for her X-rated hit record titled “Pound Town 2.” At the moment, there is no club in the United States that you can go to that does not play the buzzing artist’s newest smash.

Her breakout single has made her a must-see in venues across the country. The new verse from the Queen herself, Nicki Minaj, shows the NYC bar spitter is still one of the best. She initially stamps Red’s hometown before going on to grace the bass-heavy track. Minaj starts her fiery verse by saying, “Aye-yo, Red, my name is Pink, I made him go get that ink.”

“Pound Town” is a Tay Keith-produced single that features the hard-hitting 808s that have made the Drake-stamped producer famous. The fierce production pairs perfectly with the jaw-dropping lyrics from Sexyy Red. Following in the footsteps of Nelly and Smino, the Missouri-bred emcee is finding her way to make herself unique.

“Pound Town” is a high-level contender for song of the summer, especially for the ladies. The song has over 15 million on-demand streams since its release and has spent months on Spotify’s U.S. Viral 50 chart, reaching the No. 1 spot multiple times. Artists like Cardi B, Summer Walker, GloRilla, JT of City Girls, Rico Nasty, and TiaCorine co-signed the new banger.

Summer officially started all the girlies taking ova 🫶🏽 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) May 26, 2023

Fans can expect to hear plenty more from Sexyy Red. She recently released her “Female Gucci Mane” single and appeared on the first remix to “Slut Me Out,” the Billboard-charting song by NLE Choppa

With the initial version being so popular, the Nicki Minaj-assisted remix is sure to gain just as much steam. It should be a fun summer for the Midwest-born rapper.

For now, press play on “Pound Town 2” via Heavy On It/Open Shift/gamma today!