Latto Announces "Put It On Da Floor" Remix With Cardi B / 05.31.2023

Today (May 31), Latto decided to surprise her fans with a new song announcement. In a short clip, the Clayton County representer revealed that a remix to her latest single, “Put It On Da Floor,” makes landfall this Friday (June 2). Using a popular line from the Go Grizzly, Squat Beats, and Ben Hogarth-produced effort, she humorously tore open a plastic bag to unveil the song’s new collaborator, Cardi B. Given the background, it’s a fair bet that a music video will soon follow the remix’s arrival.

Released back in April, “Put It On Da Floor” sees Latto at her hardest from a lyrical standpoint, rapping about her detractors, her high-end lifestyle, and much more. “I done done it all, feel like Shawty Lo, laughin’ to the bank, but s**t is not a joke, say she got a problem? Imaginary smoke, b**ches said it’s up, then put it on the floor,” she rhymes on the track.

In 2022, Latto dropped off her sophomore studio LP, 777, which contained 13 cuts and additional appearances from 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. The project stands as her highest to date, peaking at No. 15 and No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively. Since then, the XXL Freshman alum kept her momentum going with loose cuts like “P**SY,” “FTCU” with GloRilla and Gangsta Boo, “Another Nasty Song,” and “Lottery” with LU KALA, which — along with “Put It On Da Floor” — are expected to appear on a forthcoming third album. Outside of her own work, she also contributed her special brand of bars for the likes of Trina, Ella Mai, Saucy Santana, Megan Thee Stallion, Calvin Harris, Lola Brooke, and Chlöe. Check out Latto and Cardi B’s big announcement below.