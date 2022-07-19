Music Videos Saucy Santana Drops 'Booty' Video with Latto / 07.19.2022

Saucy Santana shakes up the summer with his video for “Booty” featuring Latto.

In the playful visual, directed by Jake Wilson, the XXL Freshman celebrates booties of all shapes and sizes. Saucy channels Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” video in a pair of denim shorts, white tank top, and red heels while strutting on the sidewalk. Latto makes a cameo, rocking a blonde wig while linking up with her labelmate at a carnival.

The colorful clip also includes cameos from Nikita Dragun, Kornbread, Julian Burzynski, Markell Washington, Cristian Dennis, Tyshon Lawrence, Keegan Whicker, Kelechi, and more.

The Saucy summer continues. Last month, he performed during the BET Awards pre-show and joined Madonna for a special performance of “Material Girl” during Pride Month.

Saucy recently gifted his “Shisha” collaborator Yung Miami with a Dior purse. Watch the surprise below.