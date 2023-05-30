New Music Arturo Holmes/MG23/Contributor via Getty Images and Derek White/Contributor via Getty Images Baby Keem And Kendrick Lamar Drop Off Surprise Visual For "The Hillbillies" / 05.30.2023

Today (May 30), Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar decided to surprise the masses with a new single titled “The Hillbillies.” Produced by EVILGIANE, the track samples Bon Iver’s 2020 cut “PDLIF” and sees the duo trading lines about their high-end lifestyles.

“Famous, but I’m not for sale, why you tryna possess me, girl? I mean, you know what upset me, girl, it was like that when you met me, girl, ’cause he’ll put you in princess shoes, elevate you, respect you too, here’s 10K, I’m in a sexy mood, don’t let the homies touch you, move, yeah, n**gas know that I’m best-dressed, wear Martine when I board, yes, they sardines and I’m big fish, he caviar when I’m depressed, take selfies, I’m in Czech Republic, Cornell, he gon’ check the budget…”

“The Hillbillies” boasts a matching clip directed by Neal Farmer. Viewers can see Keem and Lamar in the midst of a European excursion, complete with a cameo from Tyler, The Creator.

After a successful run of mixtapes and an inclusion into XXL‘s 2020 Freshman Class, Keem liberated his debut LP, The Melodic Blue, in 2021. The well-received body of work initially contained 16 songs and assists from Lamar, Don Toliver, and Travis Scott. Subsequent updates of that album added on notable collaborations alongside PinkPantheress, Brent Faiyaz, and Lil Uzi Vert.

The following year, Lamar marked his official return with his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, his last release as a Top Dawg Entertainment signee. Blxst, Kodak Black, Sampha, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, and Taylour Paige were among the project’s notable contributors. Mr. Morale became the Compton’s emcee’s fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to almost 300,000 album-equivalent streams garnered during its debut week. Press play on Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem’s “The Hillbillies” video below.