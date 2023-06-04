News Kayla Oaddams / Contributor and Victoria Sirakova / Contributor via Getty Images GloRilla Brings Out Pregnant Chrisean Rock at Roots Picnic / 06.04.2023

Last night (June 3), CMG’s GloRilla brought out Chrisean Rock as a surprise during her set at Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, Pennslyvania.

The three-day event was marked with a star-studded list of performers. Multi-talented creatives like Lil Uzi Vert, Ms. Lauryn Hill, City Girls, Million Dollaz Worth of Game’s Gillie & Wallo, and many more. There were many significant moments during the first few days, but none bigger than when the “Lick or Sum” rapper brought out Chrisean Rock.

Glorilla brought out pregnant Chrisean Rock on stage and she started twerking 👀

Fans on and off social media cheered while seeing the popular Zeus reality tv show actress twerk along to GloRilla’s performance. Many users on Twitter were excited to see her out and about without the father of her unborn child, Blueface. The rapper/reality television star has been aiming at Chrisean in various videos with his first child’s mother, Jaidyn.

GloRilla’s rookie campaign as a rapper has been a successful ride. Following the success of her Cardi B-assisted track “Tomorrow 2” and “F.N.F.,” the newly signed recording artist is positioning herself to drop her sophomore album. While showing love to Latto and Cardi B for their new track “Put It On Da Floor Again” on Twitter, Cardi B returned the favor with a shout-out to her new Three 6 Mafia-sampled single.

Cardi B quoted GloRilla’s congratulatory tweet by saying, “Cousin, I been listening to ‘Lick or Sum’ all f**king dayyyyy.” Moreover, women have been making major splashes in music this year. Artists like Ice Spice, Cardi B, Sexyy Red, Nicki Minaj, Latto, Kali, and GloRilla reached the Billboard Hot 100 list in 2023.

With Chrisean Rock going through her pregnancy, fans are curious to know how she will continue to grow while in the spotlight. The famous social media star is living life on her terms. We will see if this is her last time connecting with GloRilla.