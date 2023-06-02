New Music Screenshot from Latto and Cardi B’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” video Latto And Cardi B Turn All The Way Up In "Put It On Da Floor Again" Video / 06.02.2023

Earlier today (June 2), Latto linked up with Cardi B for “Put It On Da Floor Again,” a remix of the April drop “Put It On Da Floor.” As expected, the “Bodak Yellow” star matches the song’s vibes with hard-hitting bars for any critic or competitor.

“Put a ribbon on me, I been actin’ brand new, I ain’t smokin’ on no za’, lil’ b**ch, I’m smokin’ on you, put your bestie in a pack and now I’m smokin’ her too, I been ballin’ so damn hard, could’ve went to LSU, got so many chains on, I can’t even see my throat, these h**s don’t do enough, that’s why I always do the most, broke n**gas give the d**k, rich n**gas sponsor goals, only thing a n**ga get from me for free is, ‘Free the bros’…”

The Go Grizzly, Squat Beats and Ben Hogarth-produced collaboration also boasts a matching visual that takes place at a raucous house party. Latto and Cardi can also be seen turning up with their crews in a grocery store, running up the check on some high-end jewelry, and more. Offset and NCAA champion Angel Reese make brief cameos in the clip.

In 2022, Latto liberated her sophomore LP, 777, which contained 13 dope cuts and additional appearances from 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. Since then, the Clayton County, Georgia talent delivered a string of high-profile tracks like “P**SY,” “FTCU” with GloRilla and the late Gangsta Boo, “Another Nasty Song,” and “Lottery” with LU KALA. Outside of her own releases, she provided her brand of raps for the likes of Trina, Lakeyah, Saucy Santana, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, and Chlöe. Press play on Latto and Cardi B’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” video below.