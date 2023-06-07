News Sergione Infuso-Corbis/Contributor via Getty Images Lil Tjay Arrested And Charged With Reckless Endangerment / 06.07.2023

On Tuesday (June 6), Lil Tjay was filming a music video when he was apprehended by the NYPD. During an Instagram Live session, the Bronx star can be seen arguing with authorities as they attempt to make their arrest. “Do not touch me, bro. Nah, bro do not touch me. What am I under arrest for?” he asked in the clip.

Things escalated after police inquired about his vehicle and its possessions. “No, n**ga,” he responded. “What’s in the car? I don’t know what’s in the car. Don’t touch me. There’s no firearm in the car.” After the phone is passed to another individual, viewers can then see Tjay get handcuffed and hauled away.

In an update provided by TMZ this morning (June 7), cops stated that Tjay’s arrest is due to him allegedly sitting on the sunroof of a moving car while waving what appeared to be a pistol. Eventually, a toy gun was recovered and the “F.N” rapper was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. His attorney, Dawn Florio, added that Tjay was hit with reckless endangerment for wielding the fake gun in public and refusing orders to put his hands behind his back.

This isn’t the first time that Tjay has been behind bars this year. Back in January, he was detained while in route to an Ice Spice video after a gun was found in the car he was riding in. Florio quickly addressed the issue by stating that the weapon wasn’t from her client and the stop was illegal. As previously reported by Rap-Up, he was picked up in May for similar reasons, which Florio again shot down. “This arrest is not a new gun charge,” the Manhattan-based lawyer said at the time. “He had to turn himself in for the case where he was a victim where he was shot multiple times… The allegation is that there were guns in the car.”