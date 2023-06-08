News Jason Koerner/Contributor via Getty Images and Jason Koerner/Contributor via Getty Images Tory Lanez And DaBaby Allegedly Attempted To Crash Megan Thee Stallion's Performance / 06.08.2023

On Wednesday (June 7), journalist Meghann Cuniff published a memo from Los Angeles prosecutors that suggested a 13-year sentence for Tory Lanez, who was convicted for his role in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Of the many concerns explained in the document, Lanez and DaBaby were accused of trying to crash Megan Thee Stallion‘s set at Rolling Loud 2021. “During the victim’s performance, the defendant went through security clearance and entered the green room,” the memo stated. “These areas were within 100 yards of the stage where the victim was performing, in violation of the protective order. It was also brought to the victim’s attention that the defendant and DaBaby attempted to rush the stage… In no way was the victim previously aware of nor did she consent to the defendant’s presence at the venue when she would be performing.”

It continued, “The victim was incredibly fearful upon discovering the defendant was at the venue and within the prohibited 100 yards. Media reports documenting the defendant’s reveal at [Rolling Loud] after the victim’s performance soon followed. Days later, upon being asked online, ‘Don’t you have a gag order,’ the defendant responded via his Twitter account, ‘I’m starting to not give a f**k.'”

As the memo further explained, it was after that Rolling Loud appearance that the judge who presided over the case raised Lanez‘s bail amount and ordered him not to appear at any subsequent events where Megan was a confirmed attendee.

Back in December 2022, Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion on three counts — assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence. As previously reported by Rap-Up, the Canadian artist wrote a letter to the district attorney claiming that he was “wrongly convicted.”