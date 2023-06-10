News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Sparks Romance Rumors With Birthday Tribute To Lilah Pi / 06.10.2023

Notorious for his romantic escapades, Drake is once again at the center of relationship rumors. On Thursday (June 8), he posted a heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram to British multimedia artist Lilah Pi, sparking whispers of a new love interest.

As a prominent figure in Drake’s recent music and personal life, Pi found herself the subject of an affectionate social media post. The tribute was adorned with an intriguing photo of Pi and an emotive message from the rapper. “More life to the gyal that’s impossible to duplicate. My inspo, my confidant, my best mate, my heart @lilahpi. Happy birthday,” Drizzy penned, hinting at a possible relationship.

Pi returned the gesture by sharing Drake’s Instagram story and adding a cryptic caption of her own, “4L,” a shorthand popularized by 21 Savage to denote loyalty and deep friendship.

Although the OVO rapper stopped short of declaring his relationship with Pi, his music offers further hints of a budding romance. Most recently, his collaborative track with J Hus, “Who Told You,” released the same day as his social media tribute, features lyrics subtly alluding to Pi. Last year’s “Flight’s Booked,” which appeared on Honestly, Nevermind, also contains a poignant reference to the British artist.

While fans eagerly wait for concrete confirmation of the pair’s relationship status, they can’t help but anticipate more song references, social media exchanges, and potential sightings.

As it relates to music, Drake is set to share the limelight with GloRilla at the forthcoming BET Awards, with each clinching seven nominations. His nods cover a variety of categories, such as Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Group with 21 Savage, and Album of the Year for Her Loss with the Atlanta rapper as well.

Before her association with Drake, Pi, birth name Delilah, carved out a niche in East London’s music scene. Her debut EP Atlantis was released in November 2021 via The Flight Club Records. She also appeared on the cover art for April’s “Search & Rescue.” Initially perceived as a ruse in Drake’s feud with Kanye West, the inclusion may hold a more profound meaning. As speculations intensify, one thing is certain — this summer could sizzle with revelations of fresh love in the music industry.